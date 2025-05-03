Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Star Wars Day will be celebrated in Halifax with a visit from Darth Vader.

Rob Pyke will be donning his costume of the famous character to raise money for Calderdale charity Mothershare.

He will be in Halifax town centre from 10am until 2pm on Sunday, May 4 – known as Star Wars Day – where people can have their photo taken with him in return for a donation to the good cause.

Mothershare provides vulnerable families with equipment and clothing to meet the basic needs of babies and children.

For more information about the charity and the work it does visit https://www.mothershare.org.uk/