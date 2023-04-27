Stories from Halifax and Calderdale boxing clubs to be told at The Piece Hall

Halifax Stars is a film and oral history project focusing on the sport’s working-class roots in the many clubs which have been running in the area for decades.

The free-to-enter exhibition opens at 10am on Saturday (April 29) and will run until Sunday, May 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “History isn’t just about grand buildings like our beloved Piece Hall, it’s the stories of everyday people, the battles they face and the challenges they overcome.

The exhibition opens on Saturday

Most Popular

"I’m incredibly proud that we are able to share these important local stories and shine a light on these captivating characters which have shaped our communities so much over the decades.”

The project has been led by verd de gris arts and co-created with local boxing coaches and community workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeff Turner from verd de gris arts said: “We wanted to reflect the strength and communal nature of boxing culture in working-class towns like Halifax and across West Yorkshire.

“Rather than us trying to tell this story through historical facts and statistics, we have chosen to let the boxers speak for themselves and give you an insight into why boxing is perhaps the most noble of sporting arts.

“Many of these clubs have historically worked with some of the most socially and economically disadvantaged people in the borough, offering support and positive relationships for young people suffering adverse circumstances and at risk of crime, alcohol, and substance abuse.”

Verd de gris arts worked alongside filmmaker and photographer Geoff Brokate with extensive support and commitment from gym owners Mick Rowe, Cass Varey, Josh Sandland, and the family of Clarrie Shaw, whose book 'Roy's Boys' lovingly documents the history of the local boxing scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax Stars is one of 57 projects that Historic England is funding through its Everyday Heritage Grants: Celebrating Working Class Histories.

Sean Curran, who leads the grants scheme, said: “Halifax’s boxing clubs have played a huge role within their local communities, helping young people to hone their minds and bodies.