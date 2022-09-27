Strictly Come Dancing Live Arena Tour returns - here's how to get tickets and who will be judging

For the first time ever, Anton Du Beke will join fellow TV judges Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood on the Strictly Live Tour.

The tour will also see the welcome return of the sensational Janette Manrara, who will host the 31 supersized sparkle-filled shows foxtrotting around the country in January and February next year.

The popular show is set to come to Leeds’ First Direct Arena on January 26 and 27 as well as the Utilita Arena Sheffield on January 31,

Tickets are released via presale on September 29 at 9am and general sale at 9am on September 30.

The 2023 tour will be directed once again by Strictly TV Judge Craig Revel Horwood. The show will feature many of the celebrities and professional dancers from the current series of the multi-award-winning BBC One show, together with the Strictly Live Band, a great way to celebrate the 20th series of this entertainment phenomenon. Further casting announcements will be made soon.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Anton Du Beke said: "I'm so excited to join my fellow TV judges on the Strictly 2023 tour and have the chance to enjoy all the fun of the live experience with audiences around the UK."

Strictly’s Head Judge Shirley Ballas said: “I’m delighted to be returning to the judging panel, and it will be lovely to have Anton with us. It’s always so much fun! The audiences at the arena shows are phenomenal and it’s so nice to get to see everyone and perform for you all – I can’t wait for January when we get the show on the road!”

Craig Revel Horwood said: “I'm thrilled to be back directing and judging the 2023 tour. This tour is going to be bigger and better than ever before – my imagination is running wild! With Anton joining the judging panel, one word, three syllables: FAB-U-LOUS!”

Janette Manrara said: “I’m so excited to be returning to host the 2023 Strictly Live Tour! It is the most incredible experience to be part of this epic production, bringing all we love about the TV series to hundreds of thousands of people around the UK.”