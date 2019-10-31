Success for another year of Halifax Spooktacular at Manor Heath Park

Hundreds of people gathered at Manor Heath Park for an evening of fang-tastic fun at Halifax Spooktacular.

The event was organised by the Rotary Club of Halifax Calder and attracted residents to kick start their Halloween in style.

There was plenty to do at the family friendly event. Picture: Mike Bentley

Many visitors dressed up for the occassion in their best Halloween fancy dress.

As well as lots of family fun there was a treasure hunt, live entertainment and wonderful fireworks.

Organisers would like to thanks all those who attended, Calderdale Council, the Safer Cleaner Greener staff, Peter Vardy for the spectacular firework display, volunteers from Sowerby Bridge, Halifax, Elland and Brighouse Rotary clubs, Halifax Charity Gala Committee, TAP Entertainment, Overgate Hospice and all those who provided the entertainment.

All profits raised by the event will be distributed by Halifax Calder Rotary to charities both in the local area and further afield, including Overgate Hospice.

