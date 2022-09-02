Here are 9 of the best things to do with kids in Halifax according to TripAdvisorplaceholder image
Here are 9 of the best things to do with kids in Halifax according to TripAdvisor

Summer holidays in West Yorkshire: Here are 9 of the best things to do with kids in Halifax according to TripAdvisor

By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Sep 2022, 06:00 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 11:41 BST
Halifax is a place with plenty of things to see and do.

From museums where you can learn about history to beautiful parks, there’s something for everyone.

Here are some of the best things to do in Halifax that are good for kids, according to TripAdvisor based on traveller ranking.

Traveller ranking classifies the highest rated attractions on Tripadvisor, based on traveller reviews.

For more information visit www.tripadvisor.co.uk

45 photos that will take you back to nights out in Halifax town centre in 2005 and 2006

45 fabulous photos that will take you right back to Halifax nights out in 2006

Based in Halifax town centre, at Berwick Street Mills and The Piece Hall, The Escaporium says "Can you and your team crack the codes, solve the puzzles and reveal hidden secrets in order to make your escape from our immersive rooms within 60 minutes?".

1. The Escaporium

Based in Halifax town centre, at Berwick Street Mills and The Piece Hall, The Escaporium says "Can you and your team crack the codes, solve the puzzles and reveal hidden secrets in order to make your escape from our immersive rooms within 60 minutes?". Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Calderdale Industrial Museum i located in Halifax town centre. The museum shows the development of industry in Calderdale from domestic textile manufacture in the 17th century to modern day.

2. Calderdale Industrial Museum

Calderdale Industrial Museum i located in Halifax town centre. The museum shows the development of industry in Calderdale from domestic textile manufacture in the 17th century to modern day. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Shibden Hall dates back to 1420 and offers visitors a fascinating journey through the lives of the people who lived and worked there, including Anne Lister.

3. Shibden Hall

Shibden Hall dates back to 1420 and offers visitors a fascinating journey through the lives of the people who lived and worked there, including Anne Lister. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
A Museum since 1887, Bankfield tells the story of Halifax and Calderdale, using its rich and diverse collections and various exhibitions.

4. Bankfield Museum

A Museum since 1887, Bankfield tells the story of Halifax and Calderdale, using its rich and diverse collections and various exhibitions. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxWest YorkshireTripAdvisor
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice