Here are some of the best things to do in Halifax that are good for kids, according to TripAdvisor based on traveller ranking.
1. The Escaporium
Based in Halifax town centre, at Berwick Street Mills and The Piece Hall, The Escaporium says "Can you and your team crack the codes, solve the puzzles and reveal hidden secrets in order to make your escape from our immersive rooms within 60 minutes?". Photo: Google Street View
2. Calderdale Industrial Museum
Calderdale Industrial Museum i located in Halifax town centre. The museum shows the development of industry in Calderdale from domestic textile manufacture in the 17th century to modern day. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
3. Shibden Hall
Shibden Hall dates back to 1420 and offers visitors a fascinating journey through the lives of the people who lived and worked there, including Anne Lister. Photo: James Hardisty
4. Bankfield Museum
A Museum since 1887, Bankfield tells the story of Halifax and Calderdale, using its rich and diverse collections and various exhibitions. Photo: Tony Johnson