Summer of music at Square Chapel Arts Centre - here's the line-up of top talent coming to Halifax

The Halifax venue has a whole host of talent lined up with something for everyone on offer.

The National Youth Jazz Orchestra will be at Square Chapel on July 1 with their tribute to the work of jazz pioneer Dizzy Gillespie.

Leeds-based plantfood will bring jazz of a very different flavour on July 28 – expect hard-hitting grooves, and Big Dance Energy, with influences from spiritual jazz to contemporary dance music. These festival favourites will be joining us for their first headline show in Halifax, following performances at this year’s Beatherder, Leeds Jazz Festival and Glastonbury

Gasper Nali will be at Square Chapel on July 14. This musician is a one-man-roots-band from Malawi, on a mission to get everyone dancing.

The Marley Experience will bring a little slice of Jamaica to Halifax on July 7 with classics including Jammin’, No Woman No Cry, I Shot The Sherrif and many more.

On July 21 the Duran Duran Experience will entertain with hits such as Wild Boys, Girls On Film or Hungry Like The Wolf.

Expect emotions to soar as powerfully as the voice of Stacey Lee as she channels her own experiences of growing up in the same part of Tottenham as Adele, whilst faithfully recreating hits including Someone Like You, Rolling in the Deep and Hello.

Stacey Lee

Dire Streets on July 22 will bring to life the classic songs including Money for Nothing, The Walk of Life, and Sultans of Swing with a level of musicianship and attention to detail that makes them the stand out Dire Straits tribute in the UK.

If you’re looking for a mellow, laid back summer, then Rachel Newton on July 6 may have the tonic to your gin, as this Scottish signer, harpist and composer spins ancient poems and ballads into songs of ethereal beauty and stirring emotion.