Sun shone down as crowds gathered for annual Brighouse Charity Gala

Brighouse Gala chairman, Peter Charles, said: “The organising committee of Brighouse Charity Gala would like to thank all participants for making their 53rd Annual event such an outstanding success. The Procession was the largest we have had for some years and was safely brought down through the town and onto Wellholme Park by Tim and Carole Dale, ably assisted by West Yorkshire 4x4 volunteers. We are grateful to Marshalls, Colletts and Brian Curran for providing transport for the nine tableau floats, and the bands and walking groups that make up the procession. All in all a marvellous day out which delivered on it’s promise to be The Best Show in Town!” Here are some of the best pictures from gala day.

Brighouse Gala Joyce Crisp enjoying Joyce Crisp on Wellholme Park

The Wilson Family, from the left, Jake, three months, Briony, Emily, three, Lucy-May, nine, Ben and Amy-Leigh, six

From the left, John Gonzalez, Charlotte Gonzalez and Ariela Gonzalez, six

Children from Bridge End House Nursery had a great time on their float

