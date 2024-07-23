Sun shone down on The Cragg Challenge as organisers announce date for 2025
The weather was clear and attendance was good on June 23, with running and cycling events galore attracting hundreds of participants to take on the B6138 (Cragg Road) which leaves Mytholmroyd and deposits you over 8km later on the A58 at Blackstone Edge.
Charities helped from the event, Overgate Hospice, Cancer Research UK and Reuben’s Retreat, look to be on course to have raised over £1,000 from the day.
Chair of the organising committee, Phil Rodda, said: “After the frustrations of cancellations and rescheduling it was wonderful to see that 2024 was the smoothest running Cragg Challenge so far.
"We set ourselves the ambitious goal of a road closure window of just 08:00-12:30 in which to get everything done, we managed it and the road reopened just after 12.
"Our thanks to all of our sponsors, supporters and volunteers, without whom the event just wouldn’t be possible”.
Phil went on to share: “This year’s Collinge Climb (a relay established to involve local schoolchildren from Burnley Road, Calder Primary, Scout Road and Calder High) set a new record time of 36 minutes and 28 seconds.
"We also welcomed a new school joining us - Wainstalls primary - their first time in the relay and we hope to see them back next time.”
A date has been set for next year’s event. The 2025 Cragg Challenge will take place on Sunday, June 22 with the usual events, 10 mile, 10K, 5K and 1 mile runs, Cycling Sportive, Cycle Ascent and school relay, returning.