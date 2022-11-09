Take a taste of a brand new gin created in Calderdale and dedicated to Halifax's The Piece Hall

Created with Northowram-based craft artisan-distiller Speight’s Gin, the bespoke spirit has been inspired by the heritage of the Grade I-listed building and botanicals from the stunning surrounding landscape.

Ingredients include plums and turmeric – which were used in the traditional wool-dying process - dandelion root and heather – which echo the surrounding area - as well as juniper berries, lemon peel, sheep sorrel, marigold petals, elderberries, orris root and angelica root.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “It’s been a really memorable year for The Piece Hall – from hosting our biggest series of live gigs yet to celebrating our fifth anniversary back in August with the news that we’ve already welcomed over 10 and a half million visitors since reopening.

The new gin goes on sale this Friday

“We wanted to create something from scratch that would mark the occasion and developing the gin has been a real team effort from The Piece Hall, working in partnership with a fantastic craft artisan-distiller that really encapsulates the local independent spirit that is the lifeblood of our venue’s heritage and ethos.

"The gin is essentially the ‘essence’ of The Piece Hall, and we hope it will help people to experience the truly unique story of the building in a new way – as well as enabling our visitors to enjoy a celebratory festive tipple.”

Peter Speight, owner and founder of Speight’s Gin, added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be working with The Piece Hall team.

"The gin we have created has taken two years to perfect and we are delighted with the outcome.

Peter Speight (right) and Daniel Shepherd from Speight's Gin in Northowram

"We are still trying to absorb the magnitude of this partnership - our thanks go out to all our friends, family and customers who have supported this amazing journey.”

The stylish design of the bottle also echoes the architectural splendour of this historic building, with the label taking its inspiration from the South Gate.

The gin will go on sale from Friday (November 11) in The Deli at The Piece Hall, online via the Speights Gin website and from a horsebox in The Piece Hall courtyard during this year’s Winter Makers Markets.

