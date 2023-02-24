Take a trip through the 1970s with show coming to Square Chapel in Halifax

Children of The Revolution is the sequel to their five star show The Spirit of Woodstock (all about 60's America).

But Children of The Revolution is the 70's sequel, taking us into the next global chapter.

In Children of The Revolution, Jonathan Brown plays 65 moments in quick-fire succession. The whole thing is imbued with the soundscape of the time.

The show will take place at Square Chapel, Halifax on March 2 at 7pm.

For more information visit squarechapel.co.uk/shows/children-of-the-revolution

