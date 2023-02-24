News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Take a trip through the 1970s with show coming to Square Chapel in Halifax

Theatre company Something Underground are bringing their new stage show Children of The Revolution, a theatrical romp through the 70s, to Halifax in March.

By Abigail Kellett
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Children of The Revolution is the sequel to their five star show The Spirit of Woodstock (all about 60's America).

But Children of The Revolution is the 70's sequel, taking us into the next global chapter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Children of The Revolution, Jonathan Brown plays 65 moments in quick-fire succession. The whole thing is imbued with the soundscape of the time.

Children of the Revolution
Most Popular

    The show will take place at Square Chapel, Halifax on March 2 at 7pm.

    For more information visit squarechapel.co.uk/shows/children-of-the-revolution

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    Read More
    Halifax nostalgia: These 43 photos will take you right back to a Halifax night o...
    Halifax