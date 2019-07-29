Tasty treats and wonderful produce were on offer at Brighouse Artisan Market
Crowds flocked to Brighouse town centre at the weekend to enjoy a range of tasty treats and a look at local produce at this month's Artisan Market.
Lauren Barber, of Brighouse Business Improvement District (BID), said: “It was great to see so many local people supporting the Artisan Market on such a damp day.
“Brighouse Business Improvement District have lots of ideas which we will be implementing to help the Brighouse events grow and flourish.” Here are some great pictures that were taken at the monthly Brighouse event. The next Artisan Market will take place in the town centre on Sunday, August 25.
1. Artisan Market
The markets take place on the last Sunday of the month up to November