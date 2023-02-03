The first episode of this series of Sally Wainwright’s multi-BAFTA award winning hit Happy Valley has been watched by 11.3 million people so far, as revealed by 30 Days All Screens data.

Happy Valley has also been the biggest on-demand title across all platforms in the UK so far this year.

The third and final series sees Sarah Lancashire return as Sergeant Catherine Cawood – on the cusp of her retirement – and James Norton as her nemesis, the murderer and sex offender Tommy Lee Royce.

Catherine Cawood (SARAH LANCASHIRE). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

The series has received five star reviews week in, week out, alongside a constant online buzz as fans make predictions for the finale which airs this Sunday.

The BBC’s Chief Content Officer, Charlotte Moore says: “Happy Valley is the ultimate event TV, Sally Wainwright’s emotional rollercoaster has gripped the nation and grown week on week across the start of 2023. Water cooler moments don’t get much bigger than the unmissable final ever episode this Sunday.”

Sally Wainwright adds: “I’m thrilled and delighted that so many people are enjoying the show.”