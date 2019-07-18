Ten of the best things to do in Calderdale this weekend

There's plenty to get involved in this weekend and throughout next week in Calderdale. Here are ten of the best things to do across the borough:

1. Wellbeing & Community Festival: The Piece Hall, July 20, 10am-6pm, July 21, 10am-4pm - www.thepiecehall.co.uk

The first ever Wellbeing and Community Festival at The Piece Hall, Halifax is a free two-day event to help the local community get active and creative, as well as showcasing the support services available in Calderdale. The courtyard will host four different ‘zones’ for visitors to explore, themed around active, creative, support and wellbeing. From fitness fanatics to first timers, anyone looking to get moving can try their hand at a whole host of sport and relaxation activity. Visitors with a creative flair can try their hand at mindful colouring and stone carving, amongst other calming artistic activities. There will also be food and drink available throughout the weekend from our resident bars and restaurants and entertainment from local musicians.

Picture by by Jonathan Pow

2. Halifax Pretty Muddy: Savile Park, July 20 - raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org

Crowds of fundraisers will brave the mud and unusual obstacles to raise money for charity. The annual event, which takes place on Savile Park, is a 5k route that encourages particpants to get down and dirty. Organised by Cancer Research UK, this year, for the first time women, men and children are all invited to take part in the event. The first set of runners will begin at 10.45am.

3. The Tiger Who Came to Tea: Victoria Theatre, Halifax, July 19-21 - www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

The door bell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they certainly don’t expect to see at the door is a big, stripey tiger!

Following a smash-hit West End season, the tea-guzzling tiger is on the road in this delightful family show; packed with oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs and clumsy chaos! A stunning stage adaptation of the classic tale of teatime mayhem.

4. Happy Valley Pride Festival: Calder Valley, July 22-28 - www.happyvalleypride.com

Happy Valley Pride is an eclectic and inclusive, week-long festival celebrating LGBT+ life in Hebden Bridge and surrounding areas. There will be the crowd-pleasing return of legendary London-club night Duckie as well as Jonny Woo’s All Star Brexit Cabaret, a performance from Suzi Ruffell and more. There will also be other events taking place throughout the week including the Big Day Out on July 27 and the Pink Picnic and Pink Pooch Parade in Calder Holmes Park on July 28.

Happy Valley Pride

5. Eureka! Big Summer Festival: Eureka The National Children’s Museum, Halifax, July 20-September 1 - www.eureka.org.uk

Summer starts this weekend at Eureka! with a packed programme of different activities every day. Events include explosive science shows, outdoor activities, special guest performers, tech tinkering and lots more. Highlights of the summer include Strange Twig Theatre Co presents ‘A Boy and His Dragon’, a show using puppetry, music and light to engage an audience of all ages, and Memory Collectors, a non-verbal show about two sisters who are trying to bring their memories back to life.

6. Tod-itional Tales: Todmorden and the surrounding villages, July 22-26 - www.intheparkproductions.co.uk

Tod-itional Tales, created by In the Park Productions, is a mix of folk tales and fairy stories that are given a wonderful Todmorden twist. Families will take part in a fun practical workshop with two professional story-tellers, right in the heart of their communities. These workshops will continue throughout the week in different areas of Tod, Monday in Cornholme, Tuesday in Centre Vale Todmorden, Wednesday on Dineley Avenue Todmorden, Thursday Walsden and Friday in Cornholme. On the final day, everyone will go on a trip around the whole of Todmorden to see the different scenes.

7. Calderdale Heritage Walk - Midgley Meander: Midgley school car park, July 21 - www.calderdaleheritagewalks.org.uk

A two to three hour guided walk around the centre of the old village of Midgley and up to the edge of the moor to see old quarries and wonderful views. Meet David Cant at 2.15pm by Midgley school car park. The walk is £3 per person.

8. The 39 Steps: The Actors Workshop, Halifax July 18-20 - www.actorsworkshop.org.uk

There are still a few chances to see this play at The Actors Workshop on St James Street this week. The Actors Workshop Youth Theatre presents its production of the hilarious 1930’s international ‘whodunnit’. Hero, Richard Hannay, finds himself embroiled in a farcical chase across Britain, from London’s West End to the Highlands of Scotland, in order to foil a despicable plot by foreign troublemakers which threatens National Security. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

9. Pirate Raft Building: Jerusalem Farm, Booth, July 24 - www.calderdale.gov.uk

Join Pirate Phil at the good ship Jerusalem Farm, near Booth for a session of making pipe cleaner pirates and wooden rafts, before sailing them down the local stream. Wellingtons, towel and spare socks a must. Insect repellent is recommended and dogs are not permitted.The session runs from 10.30am to 12.30pm and is for children above four years old. Tickets are £4 per child (£3 for Passport to Leisure holders).

10. Gentleman Jack Costume Display at Bankfield Museum: Bankfield Museum, Halifax Until October 26 - www.visitcalderdale.com

After opening last weekend, there’s an exclusive chance to see some of the costumes designed by Tom Pye and worn by Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle for Sally Wainwright’s TV series Gentleman Jack. The costumes have been kindly loaned for display by Lookout Point Productions with assistance from designer Tom Pye. The display runs from until Saturday October 26. The exhibition is available for viewing by the public Tuesday to Saturday, 10am - 4pm. Admission is free.