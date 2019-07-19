Ten of the best things to do in Calderdale this weekend

There's plenty to get involved in this weekend and throughout next week in Calderdale. Here are ten of the best things to do across the borough:

Happy Valley Pride: Calder Valley, Until July 28 - www.happyvalleypride.com

Events have been taking place all week as part of Happy Valley Pride. Over the next few days will be the event’s Big Weekend with the main two events being The Big Day Out on Saturday (July 27) and The Pink Picnic on Sunday (July 28). The Big Day Out will include lots of entertainment from New York Brass Band, Northern Powerhouse, Three Windom Earles and much more. The event will take place in St. Pol Car Park, Hebden Bridge from noon and the event is free. Also on Saturday there will be an Information Market Fair with a diverse range of support groups offering advice and information including Stonewall, LGBT Foundation and many more. This will take place on Bridge Gate from 1pm. On Sunday there will be Up the Buttress, a guided walk starting at Hebden Bridge Tourist Information Centre from 10.50am as well as The Pink Picnic including the Pink Pooch Parade, a family fun event in Calder Holmes Park, Hebden Bridge. The picnic will begin at noon and is free.

Shibden Dog Day

Chow Down: The Piece Hall, July 26-28 - www.thepiecehall.co.uk

Chow Down returns to The Piece Hall in Halifax this weekend with a selection of traders selling delicious food. The July line-up features What’s Your Beef, Greek Street Food, Oh My Glaze, Frizza, Carribean Cafe, Frankie’s Wood Fired Pizza, Blue Caribou: Snack Bar du Québec, Churrasco Grill – Little Rasco and more. As well as all the food on offer there will also be music and children’s activities throughout the weekend. The event is retaining its £3 admission fee, but will be free for under 14’s. Opening times will be - Friday, July 26: 11am - 10pm (Free entry before 11am till 5pm); Saturday, July 27: 11am till 10pm; Sunday, July 28: 11am till 8pm.

Shibden Dog Day: Shibden Park, July 27, 12pm-4pm - www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District branch are holding their annual Shibden Dog Day once again this Saturday July 27 – running from 12pm-4pm, in Shibden Park, Halifax. All families and four-legged companions are invited to take part in their 12 class fun dog show, enjoy doggy ‘pawty’ games and peruse a wonderful variety of stalls and games to suit all! This year the branch are excited to introduce a brand new dog show class – ‘Top Hat Top Dog!”. In celebration of the recent success of the Halifax-based drama Gentleman Jack, the branch hope to see which dog will look best in an Anne Lister-esque top hat, with top hats provided on the day. Classes cost £1.50 and the schedule includes other favourite classes such as ‘waggiest tail’, ‘puppy love’ and ‘best junior handler’ – meaning there is something to suit all breeds and ages.

Brighouse Artisan Market: Brighouse town centre, July 28, 10am-4pm - www.brighousemarket.co.uk

Brighouse’s town centre will once again host an Artisan Market, celebrating independent producers and makers. The town will welcome talented traders from the local area with an array of different farmers, artisans and vendors offering lots of different things. From jams, chutneys and pork pies to jewellery, glassware, soaps and ceramics there’s plenty to see.

Meet the Rangers: Hardcastle Crags, Hebden Bridge, July 27-28 , 11am-4pm - www.nationaltrust.org.uk

On Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 July, 11am-4pm, visitors to the National Trust site will be given a special behind the scenes look at how the rangers manage the woodland. Guided walks, fun demonstrations and family activities will be available too. The team will be joined by local partners Community Rights of Way Service (C.R.O.W.S), Slow the Flow, Pennine Prospects, Halifax Scientific Society, Mountain Rescue and Calderdale Badger Group. Visitors will be able to make a mini bug hotel to take home, explore what lives in the mill pond, join in with riverfly sampling, and discover natural curiosities on the nature table. Free guided walks will take place from the mill at 12pm (with Slow the Flow volunteers), and 2pm (with the National Trust rangers).

Happy Valley Pride

Dick & Liddy’s Comedy Club: Green Room Bar at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, July 26, 8.30pm - www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

Laugh your way into the weekend with the Victoria Theatre’s regular and hugely popular comedy club. Stand ups such as John Bishop, Alan Carr, Ross Noble and Michael McIntyre performed here early in their careers. Don’t miss this chance to get seriously close to serious stand-up talent.

Regency Summer Ball: Bankfield Museum, Halifax, July 27 - www.eventbrite.co.uk

Bankfield Museum is holding a Regency Summer Ball at Bankfield Museum from 7pm to 11pm. No dancing experience required, all dances will be called. Dance practice 1.30pm to 3.45pm included in the ticket price. Tickets include cold buffet dinner. Regency Dress is preferred and the event is open to over 16s. Tickets £45 includes cold buffet dinner and can be booked online.

Bees and Butterflies: Manor Heath Park and Jungle Experience, July 26, 10am-4pm - www.calderdale.gov.uk

Visitors are invited to head along to the Jungle Experience, Manor Heath Park to learn more about bees and butterflies. Create a butterfly tealight holder, make a variety of butterfly and bee crafts and go for a walk in the walled garden for a bee and butterfly hunt. Drop in anytime between 10am and 2pm. Walks start from the Jungle Experience entrance at 10.30am, 11.30am, and 1pm.

An Evening with Ben Stables and the History of Shelf: Shelf Library, July 30, 6.30pm - www.calderdale.gov.uk

Ben Stables, author of ‘A History of St. Michael and All Angels Church, Shelf’ (2015) and ‘The Early History of Shelf: A West Yorkshire Village before 1700’ (2018), will be talking about the local history of the area. He will cover topics from his 2018 book, along with the fruits of some of his more recent research into later periods and there will be an opportunity to ask questions. The event is free and tickets are available from Shelf and Northowram Libraries.

Ogden goes Wild: Ogden Water, July 31, 10am-3pm - www.ogdenwater.org.uk

Join Countryside and Woodlands Service staff at Ogden Water for a day learning more about local wildlife. There will be lots of things to do including minibeast hunts, pond dipping and maybe the chance to meet some hedgehogs.

Keep up-to-date with all the events happening in Calderdale by joining our dedicated Facebook group here.