Returning for the first time since 2019, the week-long event will kick off with Festival Day on August 25.

It will bring together hobbyists, engineers, creators, makers and doers – and invite them to take part in talks, workshops and live demonstrations designed to feed their curiosity in technology.

Confirmed speakers include Matthew Venn, a science and technology communicator and electronic engineer, who will be delivering a talk on how to design your own open source microchips. Also joining the line-up is composer, electronic artist and robotic instrument maker Sarah Angliss who will be exploring the life and legacy of Daphne Oram, electronic sound culture and the problems of preserving early digital art. Dr Laura James, a specialist in engineering new technologies to help people and society, will return to this year’s Festival Day as compère.

Technology festival Wuthering Bytes is set to return to Hebden Bridge – ten years on from its inaugural event

From mass spectrometry and smart cities to live rocket engine demonstrations, Wuthering Bytes has hosted a range of unique experiences and discussions for more than a decade. As it gears up for its 2023 event, the festival is issuing a call for participating events to join this year’s festival.

Andrew Back, Wuthering Bytes co-founder, said: "After the disruptions of Covid-19, it’s fantastic that Wuthering Bytes is returning and bringing together people who are passionate about technology. We already have some exciting events confirmed for the festival, but there's always space for more. If you have an idea for a day of talks, a workshop or a roundtable discussion around design, hardware, science or tech, we'd love to hear from you."

