Tens of thousands flock to annual Brighouse 1940s weekend

Tens of thousands of people descended on Brighouse for the town’s annual 1940s weekend as it is named the “busiest one ever”.

The event attracts visitors from near and far to step back in time and enjoy a weekend packed full of performers, classic vehicles, vintage stalls and more.

Lesley Adams, owner of Brighouse business Simply Flowers, said: “It was really good, the busiest one ever! Absolutely heaving. The park and ride had to be shut because it was full.

“There were new performers this time. Artists from Hebden Bridge based Sand in Your Eye held free workshops for children which went down very well and there was also axe throwing.

“There were a lot more vintage stalls which proved very popular and lots of vintage and classic cars.”

Army vehicles also lined the streets and visitors also had the chance to see tanks, jeeps and even a Mark 9 spitfire.

The event, organised by voluntary group the Brighouse Business Initiative, is a staple in the town’s calendar and brings in tens of thousands of visitors every year.

Visitors were treated to a flypast of the Hurricane and Spitfire by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The planes flew over the town centre on Saturday afternoon and added to the vintage atmosphere of the event.

Music filled the streets once again with a variety of performers entertaining the crowds including singer Kitty LaMare, the City of Bradford Pipe Band and there was even a speech from Winston Churchill.

Saturday evening also gave visitors the chance to dance the night away to music from a variety of performers including Ashby Little Big Band.

For those wanting to quench their thirst there was the real ale and Pimm’s tent as well as tea, coffee and cake in the NAAFI tent. A selection of street food stalls meant there was sure to be something for everyone’s taste buds.

Visitors to the annual event were encouraged to dress in traditional 1940s attire and they didn’t disappoint as the town was filled with uniforms and vintage frocks.

Lesley added: “It’s great that people get into the spirit of the event.”

The event is set to return next year on June 6 and 7.

