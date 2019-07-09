Tenth and final Ramfest set to take place in Southowram this weekend

The tenth and final Ramfest Music festival is taking place this weekend on Sunday, July 14 from 12pm at Southowram Cricket Club.

Organisers are hoping it will be the biggest and best yet with a great line up of eight local bands including Psychoslinkys, International Party Doctors, In Echoes and The McCarrons.

Chair of the Ramfest Committee Ian Uttley said: “To think it all started ten years ago with four pub speakers and a gazebo that blew over the roof with the first gust of wind, to be where it is now, producing such quality sound and light system in Calderdale is truly amazing.

"This couldn’t have been done without the support of the hardworking volunteers of the Ramfest Committee and the local Southowram community and businesses.

“We are grateful to our main sponsors Universal Live and their charity of choice, Sue Ryder Foundation has been selected to receive proceeds from the event.

"Ramfest is also supporting Andy’s Man Club once again and over the years thousands has been raised for a number of charities including Overgate Hospice, Diabetes UK and Heartbeat of Sport to name a few.

“Tickets are available on the gate at £10 per adult, children £2. This is a fun family festival and children are well catered for with a number of activities organised by Beacon Rangers Football Club. There is a good selection of food and drink to suit all tastes. For safety and security no alcohol or glass is allowed to be brought into the festival.

“My message to everyone attending the final Ramfest is; Enjoy the Day, Enjoy the music, dance with strangers, laugh and sing, support the charities. This is what Ramfest has always been about.”

For more information visit here.