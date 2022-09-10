News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Terrorvision frontman Tony Wright is set to perform in Todmorden to celebrate new album's release

Tony Wright, Terrorvision frontman, is coming to Todmorden to perform music from his upcoming album.

By Abigail Kellett
Saturday, 10th September 2022, 7:00 pm

The musician has released a brand new single Cannonball on Graphite Records. Cannonball, is taken from his forthcoming solo album, 'The Anti Album’, out on October 7.

Speaking of the single, Tony said: “Cannonball is a sad and lonely song. Full of emotions that wouldn't be wished upon anyone. It's where we end up when we lose confidence and stability...There was no point trying to cover over these cracks or pretend anything different so it is blunt and to the point. Not what everyone wants to hear perhaps but that's not going to change the way we play it and or the sentiment behind it.”

To celebrate the launch of the album Tony will be stopping off at The Gold Lion in Todmorden on October 9 as part of a 19 stop tour.

Tony Wright

Most Popular

    For more information visit www.tonywright.net

    Read More

    Read More
    Halifax nostalgia: 33 photos that will take you right back to Halifax nights out...
    Todmorden