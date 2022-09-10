Terrorvision frontman Tony Wright is set to perform in Todmorden to celebrate new album's release
Tony Wright, Terrorvision frontman, is coming to Todmorden to perform music from his upcoming album.
The musician has released a brand new single Cannonball on Graphite Records. Cannonball, is taken from his forthcoming solo album, 'The Anti Album’, out on October 7.
Speaking of the single, Tony said: “Cannonball is a sad and lonely song. Full of emotions that wouldn't be wished upon anyone. It's where we end up when we lose confidence and stability...There was no point trying to cover over these cracks or pretend anything different so it is blunt and to the point. Not what everyone wants to hear perhaps but that's not going to change the way we play it and or the sentiment behind it.”
To celebrate the launch of the album Tony will be stopping off at The Gold Lion in Todmorden on October 9 as part of a 19 stop tour.
For more information visit www.tonywright.net