The All Together Now Choir: singin' in the rain...
It felt very exciting to perform there for the first time last Wednesday morning, where people from all over the world had gathered to lay flowers at Anne Lister's statue, celebrating her legacy.
130 choir members braved the rain to sing a repertoire of songs which included Ray Davies' 'Days', Coldplay's 'Yellow', and Natasha Bedingfield's inspiring 'Unwritten ', which had been specially requested by the organisers. The very appreciative audience were also delighted to join in with 'Karma Chameleon', and 'Take Me Home, Country Roads'!
The choir would like to thank the organisers of the Anne Lister Birthday Festival, especially Programme Coordinator Rachel Lappin.
If you missed the All Together Now Choir, they will be returning to the Piece Hall on Saturday 13th April, to perform for the Calderdale Culture Festival! Come and join us!