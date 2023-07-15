News you can trust since 1853
The Cheeky Girls are coming to Halifax as part of Square Chapel's bingo event with Calderdale Pride

Eyes down for a full house and relive the naughty noughties as Square Chapel Arts Centre team up with Calderdale Pride for a night of music, mayhem and grown-up games.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 15th Jul 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

Calderdale drag queen legend Dame Shirley Bazzey will host the event on August 18 from 7pm and be joined by some very special musical guests – the one-and-only Cheeky Girls.

Full of chances to take part, ridiculous prizes to be won, and a lot of laughs along the way, Dame Shirley has a suitcase full of interactive games to play, including her famous take on bingo with a risqué spin on bingo calls, complete with musical interludes.

It’s been 20 years since The Cheeky Girls first appeared on Pop Stars: The Rivals and released the Cheeky Song and Hooray Hooray (It’s A Cheeky Holiday) on an unsuspecting public.

Calderdale drag queen legend Dame Shirley Bazzey will host and be joined by some very special musical guests – the one-and-only Cheeky Girls.Calderdale drag queen legend Dame Shirley Bazzey will host and be joined by some very special musical guests – the one-and-only Cheeky Girls.
    Host Dame Shirley Bazzey said: "Hooray! Hooray! It's a cheeky holiday! I am thrilled and delighted to have been asked to host this event at Square Chapel.

    "You are in for a cheeky, cheeky time. So, come and smile, don't be shy...and prepare to shake it, shake it and move it, move it! I guarantee you will feel the freedom when you join the Cheeky Club (this IS what you want!)”

    Square Chapel Programmer Dan Gilbert said: “Square Chapel is a welcoming and inclusive space for everyone in Halifax, and we absolutely love working with Calderdale Pride on this evening of mayhem, music and grown-up games galore.”

    For tickets and more information, visit www.squarechapel.co.uk

