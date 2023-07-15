The Cheeky Girls are coming to Halifax as part of Square Chapel's bingo event with Calderdale Pride

Calderdale drag queen legend Dame Shirley Bazzey will host the event on August 18 from 7pm and be joined by some very special musical guests – the one-and-only Cheeky Girls.

Full of chances to take part, ridiculous prizes to be won, and a lot of laughs along the way, Dame Shirley has a suitcase full of interactive games to play, including her famous take on bingo with a risqué spin on bingo calls, complete with musical interludes.

It’s been 20 years since The Cheeky Girls first appeared on Pop Stars: The Rivals and released the Cheeky Song and Hooray Hooray (It’s A Cheeky Holiday) on an unsuspecting public.

Host Dame Shirley Bazzey said: "Hooray! Hooray! It's a cheeky holiday! I am thrilled and delighted to have been asked to host this event at Square Chapel.

"You are in for a cheeky, cheeky time. So, come and smile, don't be shy...and prepare to shake it, shake it and move it, move it! I guarantee you will feel the freedom when you join the Cheeky Club (this IS what you want!)”

Square Chapel Programmer Dan Gilbert said: “Square Chapel is a welcoming and inclusive space for everyone in Halifax, and we absolutely love working with Calderdale Pride on this evening of mayhem, music and grown-up games galore.”

