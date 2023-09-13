The Conjurors are bringing an extra splash of magic to Halifax this Christmas as Cinderella's Fairy Godparents in the Victoria Theatre's pantomime
The performers are coming to Halifax to perform in their first pantomime at The Victoria Theatre this Christmas, as Cinderella’s Fairy Godparents.
The duo, who have performed in pantos all over the country, said they are "excited" to be part of the production and promised to "sprinkle magic all over the show".
Matthew Pomeroy said: "We think it's going to be the most magical panto in the country! We're going to just evolve and lift the show, not just us two, but the whole cast with people that are in it, and every show is going to be wild."
Natasha Lamb added: "We're going to bring a bit of Las Vegas direct to Halifax! We are performing in Vegas and then we literally get on the plane and then go to panto rehearsal."
The pair said they are looking forward to performing in front of families and children this Christmas and promised to create a show that will "tick every box, for every age, every show".
Based predominantly in the US, this Halifax pantomime debut may be one of the few opportunities audiences will have to see the Conjurors in the UK, as they have just announced a Las Vegas residency with their new show Cabin of Wonders, starting on February 1 2024.
This year’s pantomime at the Victoria Theatre will take place from December 16 to January 6.
For more information visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk