Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The performers are coming to Halifax to perform in their first pantomime at The Victoria Theatre this Christmas, as Cinderella’s Fairy Godparents.

The duo, who have performed in pantos all over the country, said they are "excited" to be part of the production and promised to "sprinkle magic all over the show".

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Conjurors, aka Matthew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb are award winning magicians, conjurors and performers who perform all across the world.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Pomeroy said: "We think it's going to be the most magical panto in the country! We're going to just evolve and lift the show, not just us two, but the whole cast with people that are in it, and every show is going to be wild."

Natasha Lamb added: "We're going to bring a bit of Las Vegas direct to Halifax! We are performing in Vegas and then we literally get on the plane and then go to panto rehearsal."

The pair said they are looking forward to performing in front of families and children this Christmas and promised to create a show that will "tick every box, for every age, every show".

Based predominantly in the US, this Halifax pantomime debut may be one of the few opportunities audiences will have to see the Conjurors in the UK, as they have just announced a Las Vegas residency with their new show Cabin of Wonders, starting on February 1 2024.

This year’s pantomime at the Victoria Theatre will take place from December 16 to January 6.