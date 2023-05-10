The Cragg Challenge returned as runners and cyclists took on renamed The Oliver Collinge Climb

The event saw runners and cyclists tackle the B6138, the longest continuous gradient in England which has been renamed ‘The Oliver Collinge Climb’ in memory of the well-loved local schoolteacher and sportsman who died aged 28 from a rare form of cancer.

The weather held up to allow participants and spectators to enjoy a much drier time than anticipated.

The Chair of the Organising Committee, Phil Rodda, said: “It’s great to be back after the gap caused by the pandemic and then the royal funeral last year.

More than 60 children entered from local primaries and Calder High School and completed the relay ascent in 39 minutes and 26 seconds – a new record for the new course distance.

"We’ve worked extremely hard to streamline the events that resulted in a much-reduced road closure, seeing Cragg Road reopen to traffic just after noon.”

Over 500 people were involved in the day in some form or other, with the runners and riders all showing a strong field for the return of the 10-mile, 10K, 5k runs and cycle ascent. The day started with the Schools' relay – the first time that the Oliver Collinge Climb has run the 'Oliver Collinge Climb'.

The John Jones Memorial Mile came next, a downhill dash from just below the Robin Hood to the finish line by Royd Ices, after which the distance events set off and finally the cyclists.

The race results and times can be found at www.craggchallenge.co.uk.

Phil added: “We’re delighted that the Challenge has been so successfully re-booted, the level of support has been fantastic and everyone participating or spectating seems to have had an enjoyable morning.

"None of this could happen without the small army of volunteers, the sponsors (Hebden Royd Town Council; Royd Ices; Workout Wonders; Charnock Bates; Kudos Brokers; Revoplas), spectators, supporting parents and of course the entrants themselves.