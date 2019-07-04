The 'Freddy' scone baked specially for Bohemian Rhapsody screening at Nostell Priory - take a look

The scone must go on – with extra jam and fizz – British classic gets rock star makeover amid rolling hills of Yorkshire

Nostell chefs have cooked up a rocking new look for the humble cream tea to make it fit for Queen.

“The Freddy” is inspired by box office hit Bohemian Rhapsody, which is set to screen to a sell-out crowd in the grounds of the National Trust’s West Yorkshire treasure house.

With a polite request to bring your own cup if possible, the cream tea can be pre-ordered by cinema-goers lucky enough to have a ticket for the Friday July 12 screening.

Rhapsody pulled pork, Bohemian burgers and Thunderbolt popcorn will also make their debut on the night.

The show will most definitely go on the very next evening when The Greatest Showman, for which tickets are still available, hits Nostell’s vista screen on Saturday July 13.

Kitchen creatives are yet to reveal if they’re conjuring up a circus-inspired treat.