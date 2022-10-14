The Frou Frou Club with Cabaret Against the Machine will be staged at Todmorden Hippodrome on Saturday, October 29.

Each performer will be performing never-seen-before acts accompanied by live music and a unique set list of Hallowe’en-esque tunes.

This show also marks The Frou Frou Club's 11th Birthday.

Lady Wildflower will be one of the performers involved in the show

Most Popular

Organisers said: “Don your best party outfits or Hallowe’en costumes and help us celebrate 11 years of Burlesque in Hebden Bridge and Todmorden.”

The performers will be Misty Lotus, Bonnie Boux, Kitty Velour, Evelyn Carnate, Belle de Beauvoir, Lady Wildflower and Cece Sinclair.

Six-piece Burlesque band Cabaret Against the Machine, who mix the crushing funky rhythms of Rage Against The Machine with the smooth Jazzy sensibilities of Ella Fitzgerald, will also performing.

Attendees are encouraged to wear Hallowe’en costumes and/or sparkly party finery. Doors open at 7.15pm and the show runs from 8pm to 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad