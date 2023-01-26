Khan’s first film in four years, it sees the Bollywood heavyweight star in the lead role as a spy taking on a terrorist group whose next target is India.

The high-octane spy thriller is expected to be a huge success for South Asian film, with the official trailer racking up 57 million views in just a fortnight.

There’s plenty on offer at Vue Halifax for fans of South Asian cinema, whether it’s the seasoned fan or those new to the glitz and glamour of Bollywood.

Coming up next month is Kali Jotta, directed by Vijay Kuma Arora and starring Neeru Bajwa, Satinder Sartaaj and Wamiqa Gabbi in leading roles.

There’s more than meets the eye to this Punjabi romance, which tells the story of happy-go-lucky Rabia, whose bubbly and outgoing personality poses a threat to male-dominated society. The film will be in cinemas from 3 February.

Also out next month, on 10 February, is Shehzada, which tells the story of Bantu, hated by hated by his father for as long as he can remember, who finds out as an adult he was switched at birth.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada is an official remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

Last, but not least, after almost a decade, director Luv Ranjan is returning to the rom-com genre with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Coming to screens from 10 March, the film follows Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, who fall head over heels in love – only to find out they’re from two very different walks of life.

Robert Lea, head of screen content at Vue Entertainment, said: “If the hype is anything to go by, we can expect great things from the release of Pathaan.

“It’s one of many South Asian films to be shown at Vue so far this year – with lots more in the pipeline for fans of Bollywood to enjoy.”

Upcoming Bollywood films at Vue:

Pathaan – January 27

Kali Jotta – February 3

Shehzada – February 10

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – March 10