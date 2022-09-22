The Night Sky Show is coming to Victoria Theatre Halifax next month

Using stunning visual effects, The Night Sky Show will take you on an epic journey across the cosmos. A fun, entertaining and memorable performance, helping the audience understand and enjoy the heavens above and beyond, without any heavy-going science or explanations.

A spectacular theatrical experience for all. A journey around the constellations, stars, planets and more. With entertaining tours, stories, and the endless possibilities of our future with the night sky and beyond.

Presented by Adrian West - A passionate and experienced astronomer, presenter and author. Better known as VirtualAstro on social media, one of the largest independent astronomy and space accounts on Twitter.

The Night Sky Show

Adrian has written for popular online magazines and more recently, his new book - The Secret World of Stargazing.