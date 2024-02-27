Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aimed at young people between 14 and 18 it is being facilitated in conjunction with Calderdale College and Calderdale Music and takes place next month.

Erik is a multi-platinum selling, Grammy nominated, multi-instrumentalist, singer, producer and songwriter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has worked with a variety of artists across different genres, from being bass and keys player for Aretha Franklin to collaborations with Eminem as part of Dr Dre's Aftermath production team.

Most Popular

American musician and producer Erik “Blu2th” Griggs

Two separate cohorts will attend his weeklong masterclasses which will be an insight into how the music industry works today, taking the groups through the process from creating a track to getting a mix ready to share with a record label or artist.

Erik “Blu2th” Griggs said: “I look forward with excitement to adding 36 new people to my worldwide student family.”

The course has been organised by The Piece Hall as part of its commitment to the future of arts and culture in the region and developing the next generation of creatives under the umbrella of The Piece Hall Academy.

Aimed at young people between 14 and 18 it is being facilitated in conjunction with Calderdale College and Calderdale Music and takes place next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first element of the Academy, a live events skills bootcamp facilitated by Production Park in Wakefield, is already underway.

CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL said: “West Yorkshire has been establishing itself as a hotspot for arts, culture and creativity for some time now and The Piece Hall is firmly at the heart of this. As our reputation grows, we want to carry others with us on that journey.

“It’s an absolute coup to be able to bring an artist with such an immense musical pedigree as Erik to Halifax to share from his skills, talent, wisdom and contacts. I’m truly thrilled we are able to offer this potentially life changing opportunity to the young people of Calderdale.”

Calderdale College will host the course in its on-campus state-of-the-art recording studio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two groups of students will benefit from the weeklong masterclasses where they will develop skills and experience ready for life after their qualifications.

David Malone, Principal and Chief Executive at Calderdale College, said: “We are fully committed to giving our students real-world experiences and this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to collaborate with such a renowned star who has worked with some of the industry’s most iconic names.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what our students can achieve as part of this masterclass.”

Calderdale Music – who are the Lead Organisation for the Calderdale Music Education Hub - have been working alongside Calderdale College and The Piece Hall for some time to develop the range of opportunities available for children and young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director of Calderdale Music, David Heywood, said: “We are delighted to be playing a part in bringing a world-class and wide-ranging musical talent such as Erik to Halifax.

"Through initiatives such as this, alongside our day-to-day music education strategies, we look forward to helping the young people of Calderdale to embrace music and work towards our goal of bringing people together, growing self-esteem, and building brighter futures for the children of the region.”