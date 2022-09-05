The Piece Hall in Halifax is set to become an open air cinema - these are the films that are coming to the courtyard

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From family-friendly offerings to musical classics, there are a number of films on offer throughout September.

On September 15 the hit musical Grease will be shown.

Blast off into space with Disney Pixar’s Lightyear on September 16. Follow the early start of the legendary Buzz Lightyear as he starts his career as a space cadet and comes up against the formidable evil Zurg and his robot army.

The Piece Hall With independent shops and eateries, Britain’s last surviving cloth hall welcomes thousands of visitors through its gates and features a huge programme of events.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A remake of a remake of a Shakespearean tale. Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story follows Tony and Maria who’s love at first sight is conflicted by their affiliations to their rival gangs (Jets and Sharks). The film will be shown at September 17.

On September 22 The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be show at The Piece Hall.

After it’s popularity from its previous showing at The Piece Hall, The Great Showman will be shown on September 23. The story follows P.T Barnum as his journey through showbusiness before starting the Barnum and Bailey Circus.

On September 24, 2022 film Elvis will be shown.

Gates will open at 7pm and the film will begin at sunset.

Outside food and drink is not permitted to this event but there will be food and drink available to purchase.

The event will go ahead in the event of bad weather – come rain or come shine, but people are asked not to bring umbrellas. Screenings will only be cancelled if the weather conditions present a danger at screening time.