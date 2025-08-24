The two-time Mercury nominated Mancunions were joined at the historic Halifax venue by special guests Cast – fresh from opening for Oasis on their reunion tour – and Yorkshire’s very own Apollo Junction.

Doves guitarist and singer Jez Williams told the crowd: “What a beautiful setting – The Piece Hall is truly beautiful.”

Alongside twin brother and drummer Andy, Jez and the band played a hit-laden set with tracks taken from across their acclaimed career such as Snowdon, Catch The Sun, Pounding, Kingdom of Rust, Last Broadcast, Black and White Town and There Goes The Fear.

Cast played a brilliant set which included their anthems Sandstorm, Fine Time, Walkaway, Alright and new single Poison Vine.

TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025 continues on Sunday with alternative American indie stars Khruangbin before disco legend Nile Rodgers & CHIC closes the show on Friday (August 29).

