14 photos from last night's Doves gig with Cast and Apollo Junction at Halifax's Piece Hallplaceholder image
14 photos from last night's Doves gig with Cast and Apollo Junction at Halifax's Piece Hall

'The Piece Hall is truly beautiful' - 14 photos from last night's Doves gig with Cast and Apollo Junction at Halifax's Piece Hall

By Abigail Kellett
Published 24th Aug 2025, 08:55 BST
Indie favourites Doves celebrated 25 years together with a sensational show at The Piece Hall last night (Saturday).

The two-time Mercury nominated Mancunions were joined at the historic Halifax venue by special guests Cast – fresh from opening for Oasis on their reunion tour – and Yorkshire’s very own Apollo Junction.

Doves guitarist and singer Jez Williams told the crowd: “What a beautiful setting – The Piece Hall is truly beautiful.”

Alongside twin brother and drummer Andy, Jez and the band played a hit-laden set with tracks taken from across their acclaimed career such as Snowdon, Catch The Sun, Pounding, Kingdom of Rust, Last Broadcast, Black and White Town and There Goes The Fear.

Cast played a brilliant set which included their anthems Sandstorm, Fine Time, Walkaway, Alright and new single Poison Vine.

TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025 continues on Sunday with alternative American indie stars Khruangbin before disco legend Nile Rodgers & CHIC closes the show on Friday (August 29).

Faithless – 17 photos as icons of dance music scene put on monumental show at Halifax's Piece Hall

Supergrass live – 17 photos as indie rockers get courtyard bouncing in the sunshine at Halifax's Piece Hall

Indie favourites Doves celebrated 25 years together with a sensational show at The Piece Hall.

1. Doves

Indie favourites Doves celebrated 25 years together with a sensational show at The Piece Hall. Photo: Jim Cooke/The Piece Hall/Cuffe and Taylor

Photo Sales
Doves guitarist and singer Jez Williams told the crowd: “What a beautiful setting – The Piece Hall is truly beautiful.”

2. Doves

Doves guitarist and singer Jez Williams told the crowd: “What a beautiful setting – The Piece Hall is truly beautiful.” Photo: Jim Cooke/The Piece Hall/Cuffe and Taylor

Photo Sales
Indie favourites Doves celebrated 25 years together with a sensational show at The Piece Hall.

3. Doves

Indie favourites Doves celebrated 25 years together with a sensational show at The Piece Hall. Photo: Jim Cooke/The Piece Hall/Cuffe and Taylor

Photo Sales
Alongside twin brother and drummer Andy, Jez and the band played a hit-laden set with tracks taken from across their acclaimed career such as Snowdon, Catch The Sun, Pounding, Kingdom of Rust, Last Broadcast, Black and White Town and There Goes The Fear.

4. Doves

Alongside twin brother and drummer Andy, Jez and the band played a hit-laden set with tracks taken from across their acclaimed career such as Snowdon, Catch The Sun, Pounding, Kingdom of Rust, Last Broadcast, Black and White Town and There Goes The Fear. Photo: Jim Cooke/The Piece Hall/Cuffe and Taylor

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Halifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice