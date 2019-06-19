The Piece Hall set to become an Open Air Cinema this summer

The historic Grade I Listed Piece Hall in Halifax will become an outdoor cinema for four days later this year.

Films will be screened under the stars in the venue's courtyard with four different offerings to suit everyone's tastes.

On August 29 there will be a showing of iconic Yorkshire film Brassed Off, which features a scene that was filmed at The Piece Hall back in the 1990s.

On August 30 families will be able to singalong to the songs of The Greatest Showman.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga will feature in A Star is Born on August 31 and Queen will rock Halifax on September 1 during a screening of Bohemian Rhapsody.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday (June 21) from The Piece Hall website, thepiecehall.co.uk