The Piece Hall: Venice, London and now Halifax for new thought-provoking art installation

By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Mar 2025, 19:00 BST
A thought-provoking sound and art installation is heading to The Piece Hall in Halifax.

Created by music producer and internationally-renowned sound artist Martyn Ware, composer Gabriel Ware, and immersive storytellers Oscar Blustin and Anna Söderblom, ‘It’s Always Ourselves We Find In The Sea’ explores how the power of water binds all of humanity together.

The experience offers a meditative sound journey in an atmospheric setting, lasting roughly 30 minutes.

Martyn said: “We invite visitors to enjoy a moment of contemplation and reflection in an oasis of calm.

The new exhibition opens on April 4The new exhibition opens on April 4
The new exhibition opens on April 4

"The climate crisis is one of the biggest threats to our planet right now, and thinking about it can create fear and anxiety that leads to paralysis.

"We designed ‘It’s Always Ourselves’ to remind each other that as well as a potential source of danger, water is essential to life on earth, infinitely precious to every living creature today and to every human culture that has ever existed.”

The exhibition opens at The Gallery, on the top floor of the west side of The Piece Hall, on Friday, April 4 and runs until May 4.

CEO of The Piece Hall Trust Nicky Chance-Thompson said: “We’re incredibly fortunate he’s chosen to exhibit here in Halifax after shows in Venice and London and it’s the perfect way to celebrate and reflect on our year of culture in Calderdale.”

If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover you can contact the Courier reporting team by emailing us at [email protected].

