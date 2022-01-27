The Russian State Opera returns to Victoria Theatre Halifax

Featuring an impressive cast and accompanied by a live orchestra of over 30 musicians.

Madama Butterfly is the perfect tragic opera and no opera can match the tragedy and sorrow of Puccini’s Madama Butterfly.

This tale of the doomed love of an American naval lieutenant and his young Japanese bride inspired Puccini to write some of his most sublime and beautiful music.

If you’ve never tried opera before, you will love this full orchestra experience with fantastic colourful costumes, exquisite singing and the wonderful tunes that the audience will still be humming on their way home, making this a must-see opera production for everyone.

Almost exactly 24 months ago, the Russian State Opera was presenting the premiere of Aida at the Victoria Theatre.

Shortly after starting the tour, the opera tour came to an abrupt end.

Fast forward to today, and after lots of risk assessments and travel restriction analysis,

Amande Concerts the producer of The Russian State Ballet and Opera House are delighted to be touring again.

Here is what Alexej Ignatow, producer of Russian State Opera had to say: “It is of no surprise that we were hit hard during the last two years.

“Together with the local theatres, we now hope that the worst is behind us and we slowly can return to normality.

“We are excited to be back in the theatre and also hope that the local audiences will come in numbers to support us and this amazing classical art.

“Maybe, who knows, but the pandemic will serve as a restart to the opera genre. Opera needs you!”