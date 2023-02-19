The Searchers – The longest running band in pop history is back for one final tour
When John McNally formed The Searchers in 1957, aged just 16, he could never have imagined the phenomenal success that his band would enjoy: 50 million record sales, thirteen UK chart hits - including three No.1’s - and a sound that inspired some of the greatest artists of all time, including The Byrds, Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen.
This is a chance to experience a truly legendary band, possibly for the last time. Original members John McNally (guitar, vocals) and Frank Allen (bass, vocals) are joined by Spencer James (guitar, vocals – Spencer has been part of the line-up for 37 years) and the newly recruited Richie Burns (drums).
The Searchers will be at the Victoria Theatre Halifax with their Thank You Tour on Saturday 20 May.
Frank said “It’s been four years since our last tour. We all needed a break but now we are ready to come back and do what we do and love best. Mind you, I do sometimes shudder at what we’ve taken on – 43 dates in 3 months – that’s quite a schedule for a band of a certain age! But I’m really up for it as are the rest of the guys.”
John said “I set this band up in 1957 and so far things have worked to plan. I thought we would probably do a 43-date UK tour 66 years later. I’m joking of course! Who would have imagined that we are still able to do this – touring the best towns and cities in the UK and still playing to thousands of fantastic fans. I can’t wait.”