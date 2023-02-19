The Searchers – The longest running band in pop history is back for one final tour

This is a chance to experience a truly legendary band, possibly for the last time. Original members John McNally (guitar, vocals) and Frank Allen (bass, vocals) are joined by Spencer James (guitar, vocals – Spencer has been part of the line-up for 37 years) and the newly recruited Richie Burns (drums).

The Searchers will be at the Victoria Theatre Halifax with their Thank You Tour on Saturday 20 May.

Frank said “It’s been four years since our last tour. We all needed a break but now we are ready to come back and do what we do and love best. Mind you, I do sometimes shudder at what we’ve taken on – 43 dates in 3 months – that’s quite a schedule for a band of a certain age! But I’m really up for it as are the rest of the guys.”

