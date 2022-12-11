The show will go on! Brighouse theatre company to perform pantomime after finding a new home for the show

A taster of ‘Aladdin & Jasmine’s Genie-Us Adventure’ in Brighouse town centre

Brighouse Theatre Productions (BTP) found themselves without a home after Calderdale Council announced it would be closing Brighouse Civic Hall.

The venue was one of a number in the borough closed under Calderdale Council’s Future Council plan in order to make savings to balance its budget.

The group, which has performed musicals and pantomimes there for many years, had used the town centre theatre to put on shows for many years.

Brighouse Theatre Productions at Brighouse Christmas Markets

Sean Brennan, BTP Business Manager, said: "It came as a shock when the council got rid of the theatre in the middle of Brighouse. It was the home of BTP."

Initially following the closure the pantomimes, which require considerable stage space and seating capacity, were put on hold and plays requiring less of a stage and potentially number of ‘seats’ were undertaken instead at St John the Divine Church Hall in Rastrick.

BTP performed the two act plays: Dads Army and the Agatha Crusty Pantomime Murders. Both were very well received by the people of Brighouse and for which BTP won the NODA North East Councilor’s Award for best show for their production of Dads Army.

Sean added: “Putting on Pantomime was a challenge without an appropriate theatre space and following an extensive search in and around the Brighouse and Rastrick area, Brighouse High school was identified as a potential venue for a pantomime in January 2023.

Brighouse Theatre Productions

“This requires considerable work to make what scenery we have at the Civic Hall, to fit this new stage. A brand-new set of scenery has had to be created to maximise the stage area available for such an ambitious show.

“BTP is a registered charity and like all other charities requires ongoing financial income to keep the wolf from the door. Panto is historically the show which generally has no trouble selling out and is responsible for ensuring the society doesn’t ‘go under’.

"Moving this ‘revenue earner’ to a new venue is challenging and BTP runs the risk of losing money which it can ill afford to do.”

Brighouse Theatre Productions (BTP) was formed in 2005 when two societies, Brighouse Light Opera Society (BLOS) and Brighouse Amateur Operatic & Dramatic Society (BAODS), merged. The two groups were actively performing a variety of shows from 1923 and 1924 and so celebrates the 100 years anniversary in 2023 and 2024.

The upcoming BTP pantomime, ‘Aladdin & Jasmine’s Genie-Us Adventure’ written by Sean Brennan and Damian Shalks, will be performed at Brighouse High school on January 19, 20 and 21, 2023.

Tickets are available from www.brighousetheatre.co.uk or at Fawcetts Gift & Card shop (cash only).

Last month Brighouse Theatre performed a couple of 15 minute ‘tasters’ of their upcoming pantomime to crowds in Brighouse town centre.

Encouraging people to go along and see the show, Sean said: “I was drawn to Brighouse for theatre scene, it’s a lovely little town.