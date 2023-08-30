The Stray: Celebrations as popular Calderdale village park turns 100 years old
The Stray between Hipperholme and Lightcliffe was created in 1923 as a memorial to the people who lost their lives during World War I.
To mark the park’s centenary, Friends of The Stray have organised a celebration including a performance from Clifton and Lightcliffe Brass Band. a fun dog show and a bake off competition.
There will also be a penalty shoot out competition, displays from Brighouse Art Circle and Brighouse Historical Society, a book stall, golf competition, raffle, traditional gala games and refreshments.
The event takes place on The Stray between 2pm and 6pm.