The Stray: Celebrations as popular Calderdale village park turns 100 years old

There will be music, cakes, a dog show and more in part of Calderdale on Sunday (September 3) as residents celebrate their park turning 100.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Aug 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

The Stray between Hipperholme and Lightcliffe was created in 1923 as a memorial to the people who lost their lives during World War I.

To mark the park’s centenary, Friends of The Stray have organised a celebration including a performance from Clifton and Lightcliffe Brass Band. a fun dog show and a bake off competition.

There will also be a penalty shoot out competition, displays from Brighouse Art Circle and Brighouse Historical Society, a book stall, golf competition, raffle, traditional gala games and refreshments.

The event takes place on The Stray between 2pm and 6pm.

