The Stray between Hipperholme and Lightcliffe was created in 1923 as a memorial to the people who lost their lives during World War I.

To mark the park’s centenary, Friends of The Stray have organised a celebration including a performance from Clifton and Lightcliffe Brass Band. a fun dog show and a bake off competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a penalty shoot out competition, displays from Brighouse Art Circle and Brighouse Historical Society, a book stall, golf competition, raffle, traditional gala games and refreshments.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...