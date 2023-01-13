The ultimate sing along, solve along kids show comes to Square Chapel in Halifax

The brand new musical, ‘I Spy With My Little Eye’ takes fun filled interaction to the next level as you and your kids help a little girl and her adorable dog find a chest of missing treasure by solving clues, singing songs and discovering objects in the greatest game of I Spy ever made.

This I Spy game is nothing like the one you might remember from long car drives with your dad though. Instead it's a magical adventure full of fun, giggles and all your favourite sing along song including Head, Shoulders Knees and Toes, Sing a Rainbow, The Ants Go Marching and bingo.

I Spy With My Little Eye is based on the popular children's book by author Steven Lee and was created alongside education and child development experts to be great for kids minds. So it's not just wonderful entertainment for your little ones but good for them too!

After sell out shows from as far afield as Dubai, Dublin and Derby the cast of the wonderful People's Theatre Company are bringing I Spy With My Little Eye to Square Chapel, Halifax, on Sunday February 19. Shows at 2.30pm.

A free education pack, on line games and crafts to accompany the show can be found on The People's Theatre Company's website at www.ptc.org.uk. Just follow the links to I Spy With My Little Eye.