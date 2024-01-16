News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

The Victoria Theatre’s Antidote programme returns for 2024 with Soft Noise Ensemble and Sam and the Plants

ADRA Promotions is set to bring two genre-bending acts to The Victoria Theatre's Antidote series on Sunday, January 28 at 7pm in the intimate Green Room Bar.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 16th Jan 2024, 19:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Immerse yourself in the sonic labyrinth of Soft Noise Ensemble, a Norwegian trio weaving intricate tapestries of improvisation at the crossroads of jazz, freeform experimentation, and subtle sonic dissonance.

Witness Luke Drozd conjure mesmerizing soundscapes from contact mics, while Eline Rafteseth lays down the foundation with her expressive double bass, and Omar Johnsen sculpts atmospheric textures with his modular synthesizer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prepare for a journey in to the unknown, where boundaries dissolve and imagination takes flight.

Most Popular
    Sam And The PlantsSam And The Plants
    Sam And The Plants
    Read More
    Read more: 10 photos of Halifax and Elland pubs that are gone but not forgotten

    Embark on a psychedelic folk pilgrimage with Sam And The Plants, the brainchild of Finders Keepers' Sam McLoughlin.

    Imagine otherworldly harmonium hymns blending with the earthy twang of Bridget Hayden's guitar, the twinkly banjo magic of Vincent N James, the soul-stirring fiddle of Dan Bridgwood Hill, and the rhythmic pulse of David Chatton Barker's drums.

    Be transported to a timeless realm where traditional folk melodies dance with cosmic echoes and prepare to have your spirit uplifted.

    Victoria Theatre, HalifaxVictoria Theatre, Halifax
    Victoria Theatre, Halifax
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    This instalment of the Antidote series is curated by local artist, musician, and arts organiser Andy Abbott, who relishes the opportunity to showcase the experimental edge of the musical landscape.

    "The Victoria Theatre's dedication to nurturing unconventional sounds is truly inspiring," said Andy.

    "I'm thrilled to build on this legacy, bringing in both rising stars and international names to Halifax, and to share the vibrant energy of the grassroots experimental music scene."

    Related topics:Victoria Theatre