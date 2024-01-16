The Victoria Theatre’s Antidote programme returns for 2024 with Soft Noise Ensemble and Sam and the Plants

ADRA Promotions is set to bring two genre-bending acts to The Victoria Theatre's Antidote series on Sunday, January 28 at 7pm in the intimate Green Room Bar.

Immerse yourself in the sonic labyrinth of Soft Noise Ensemble, a Norwegian trio weaving intricate tapestries of improvisation at the crossroads of jazz, freeform experimentation, and subtle sonic dissonance.

Witness Luke Drozd conjure mesmerizing soundscapes from contact mics, while Eline Rafteseth lays down the foundation with her expressive double bass, and Omar Johnsen sculpts atmospheric textures with his modular synthesizer.

Prepare for a journey in to the unknown, where boundaries dissolve and imagination takes flight.

Sam And The Plants

Embark on a psychedelic folk pilgrimage with Sam And The Plants, the brainchild of Finders Keepers' Sam McLoughlin.

Imagine otherworldly harmonium hymns blending with the earthy twang of Bridget Hayden's guitar, the twinkly banjo magic of Vincent N James, the soul-stirring fiddle of Dan Bridgwood Hill, and the rhythmic pulse of David Chatton Barker's drums.

Be transported to a timeless realm where traditional folk melodies dance with cosmic echoes and prepare to have your spirit uplifted.

Victoria Theatre, Halifax

This instalment of the Antidote series is curated by local artist, musician, and arts organiser Andy Abbott, who relishes the opportunity to showcase the experimental edge of the musical landscape.

"The Victoria Theatre's dedication to nurturing unconventional sounds is truly inspiring," said Andy.