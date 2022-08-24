Theatre: Halifax Thespians scoop awards for show of One Man Two Guvnors

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three judges on three separate evenings viewed the first play to be shown at the Playhouse after lockdowns were eased; the comedy One Man Two Guvnors, resulting in seven nominations.

Ged Marescaux, director of the play, was delighted with the result: “We were all really pleased with the number of nominations and then to win was testament to the hard work of the team. We had a blast doing it.”

The Halifax Thespians were nominated for Best Actor for Luke Lortie; Best Supporting Actor for Xander Bryan and Davy Brewster; Best Director and Best Cameo for Ged Marescaux; Best Programme and Best Production. The Thespians walked away with three awards and a third place; Luke won Best Actor; Xander won Best Supporting Actor; they also won Best Programme, created by Richard Taylor, and came third in Best Drama.

Luke Lortie and Xander Bryan

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This was a team effort,” explained Luke Lortie, who scooped Best Actor. “Francis is the most physical role I’ve played; lots of running around. And it was one of the most fun too. It’s the fact we worked well together as a team, which made it all possible.

“The play was the big reopening show after covid. It could have run on as the audience figures were good and people were talking about it. I didn’t want it to end; I loved it,” added Luke, who will be in Arsenic and Old Lace in September.

Xander Bryan, winner of the Best Supporting Actor award, will also star in Arsenic and Old Lace as Mortimer.

“It’s great to win the award; I’m very pleased. It’s boosted my confidence and it’s good for the CV too,” said Xander.

Halifax Thespians scoop awards for One Man Two Guvnors

Richard Taylor, who creates all the programmes for the Halifax Thespians, was also pleased to win the Best Programme category. “I pull all the information together for the programmes. I’m very pleased we’ve won. We’ll have to keep on winning,” added Richard.