These amazing activities are taking place in Calderdale during October half term
With October half-term just around the corner we’ve made a list of Calderdale events and activities that are taking place over the next few days to keep the whole family entertained.
From spooky trails to the chance to try something new here are ten events taking place across the borough.
1. Hocus Pocus at Eureka!
Theres still time to pay a visit to Eureka! The National Childrens Museum in Halifax and take part in this years Halloween event. Until November 3 visitors can discover whether they belong on #TeamWitch or #TeamWizard with fun activities.
Theres the chance to have a go at pumpkin carving in Halifax Borough Market on October 30 from 10am to 4pm. Expert carvers from Sand in Your Eye will be on hand to help you create some amazing pumpkins to take home.
Todmorden market is holding a Halloween-themed A Nightmare on Market Street event on October 25 and 26 from 11am. There will be pumpkin carving, fancy dress, a quiz trail and face painting inside the market hall.
A number of shops will be taking part in the annual Brighouse Halloween Trail on October 26 from 10am to 3pm. The spooky tour invites little monsters to dress up and collect clues hidden in creepy window displays as well as free treats.