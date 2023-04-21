These are the free events taking place as part of Todmorden Folk Festival

Alongside ticketed events and workshops, Todmorden Folk Festival will be offering a number of free events, including children’s activities and outdoor dance performances.

On Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 there will be free outdoor Morris dancing performances at various locations around the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For kids there will be free activities at Pollination Street from 10.30am to 3.30pm, sponsored by Todmorden Town Council.

There will be craft activities, a treasure hunt and face painting as well as a morris dancing workshop and visits from a pair of very friendly Dodos!

Most Popular

The Festival Café and Craft Fair will also be on from 10am to 5pm on the Saturday at the Central Methodist Church.

Kit Knight will be leading a sing around session at the Masonic Lodge from 1pm to 4pm on the Sunday. There will be a further music/singing session from 4pm at the Todmorden Working Men’s club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday there will be a free outdoor music stage on Oxford Street. Running from 12pm to 5.30pm, there will be a vivid roster of acts as well as food and drink opportunities. World music, dance and folk will be represented and the stage is sponsored by local companies and Calderdale Council.

Todmorden Folk Festival returns on April 28 to 30, bringing a mix of music, dance and workshops to the venues and streets of Todmorden.