They’ll be (Sham)rocking in the aisles when ‘One Night in Dublin’ comes to Victoria Theatre Halifax

Billed as ‘The best Irish band to never come from Ireland’ this North East England based group of award winning musicians have been gaining incredible reviews playing their unique and very lively versions of classic Irish singalong songs.

Featuring, among others, BBC award winning fiddle player Sophy Ball, former Jimmy Nail drummer Trevor Brewis, Ex-Prelude pianist Tony Davis and Banjo player Tim Howard of the legendary Muldoon Brothers. Fronted by Middi Murphy who has been performing Irish music for over 25 years, the band have played all over the world including Benidorm, Germany, Dubai and also competed in the 2010 International Irish bands contest in Las Vegas, Nevada, coming 3rd out of 38 entries and their St. Patrick’s Day lockdown special in 2021 was viewed by over 750,000 people worldwide.

People are invited to kick back in ‘Murphys Irish pub’ and join them for an unforgettable night of great Irish music including songs that include ‘Galway Girl’, ‘Whiskey in the Jar’, ‘The Wild Rover’, ‘I’ll Tell me Ma’, ‘Molly Malone’, ‘Seven Drunken Nights’, from the likes of ‘The Dubliners’, ‘The Pogues’, ‘The Saw Doctors’, ‘The Fureys’ and many many more.

‘The Wild Murphys’