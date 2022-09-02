News you can trust since 1853
A view over Halifax

Things to do: 9 of the best attractions in Halifax according to TripAdvisor

There are plenty of exciting things to see and places to visit across Halifax.

By Abigail Kellett
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 6:00 am

From museums where you can learn about history to beautiful parks, there’s something for everyone. Here are some of the best attractions in Halifax according to TripAdvisor based on traveller ranking. Traveller ranking classifies the highest rated attractions on Tripadvisor, based on traveller reviews. For more information visit www.tripadvisor.co.uk

1. Le Petit Spa

Located in Boothtown, Le Petit Spa describes itself as "a sought after retreat which started off so small The word soon spread, the secret became known to all".

Photo: Google Street View

2. The Escaporium

Based in Halifax town centre, at Berwick Street Mills and The Piece Hall, The Escaporium says "Can you and your team crack the codes, solve the puzzles and reveal hidden secrets in order to make your escape from our immersive rooms within 60 minutes?".

Photo: Google Street View

3. Calderdale Industrial Museum

Calderdale Industrial Museum i located in Halifax town centre. The museum shows the development of industry in Calderdale from domestic textile manufacture in the 17th century to modern day.

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

4. Shibden Hall

Shibden Hall dates back to 1420 and offers visitors a fascinating journey through the lives of the people who lived and worked there, including Anne Lister.

Photo: James Hardisty

