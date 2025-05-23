Things to do at half-term: 'Tech-tastic' fun at Halifax's Eureka Children's Museum during the school holidays
Halifax’s Eureka Children’s Museum is promising a treat for robot and coding fans this half-term.
Build, Code, Play! is described by the museum as a “tech-tastic” event where robots rule and code creates magic.
Running from Saturday, May 24 through to Sunday, June 1, it will include the chance to build robots, take part in coding projects and experiment with interactive technology.
Adam Hill will be visiting with his Robotics Lab for hands-on robotics adventure for young innovators and there will be binary code bracelet-making too.
All the extra activities are included with the usual admission ticket fee.