Things to do during the bank holiday: Fun fair coming to Halifax next weekend for FOUR DAYS of rides - entry £1

Robinson’s Funfairs are bringing exhilarating rides and plenty of fun to Halifax next weekend.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Apr 2023, 13:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 13:43 BST

For four days – from Friday, May 5 to Monday, May 8 – there will be all kinds of fun fair rides and attractions next to North Bridge Leisure Centre.

Entry is £1 and includes two 50p vouchers for rides.

The fair will be open from 6pm to 9pm on the Friday, between 1pm and 9pm on the Saturday, from 1pm to 8pm on the Sunday and between 1pm and 7pm on the Monday.

The fair is coming next weekendThe fair is coming next weekend
