THINGS TO DO: Here are 11 of the best attractions in Halifax according to TripAdvisor

Halifax is a place with plenty of exciting things to see and do.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Sep 2022, 06:00 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 09:02 BST

From museums where you can learn about history to beautiful parks, there’s something for everyone. Here are some of the best attractions in Halifax according to TripAdvisor based on traveller ranking. Traveller ranking classifies the highest rated attractions on Tripadvisor, based on traveller reviews. For more information visit www.tripadvisor.co.uk

1. Le Petit Spa

Located in Boothtown, Le Petit Spa describes itself as "a sought after retreat which started off so small The word soon spread, the secret became known to all". Photo: Google Street View

2. The Escaporium

Based in Halifax town centre, at Berwick Street Mills and The Piece Hall, The Escaporium says "Can you and your team crack the codes, solve the puzzles and reveal hidden secrets in order to make your escape from our immersive rooms within 60 minutes?". Photo: Google Street View

3. Calderdale Industrial Museum

Calderdale Industrial Museum i located in Halifax town centre. The museum shows the development of industry in Calderdale from domestic textile manufacture in the 17th century to modern day. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

4. Shibden Hall

Shibden Hall dates back to 1420 and offers visitors a fascinating journey through the lives of the people who lived and worked there, including Anne Lister. Photo: James Hardisty

