Things to do: Here's what's on in Halifax, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge and the rest of Calderdale for kids during half-term and Halloween
There is plenty going on across Calderdale to entertain youngsters during half-term and Halloween.
Most schools break up on Friday (October 21) and return on Monday, October 31.
Here is a list of some of the events taking place locally for children and families during that week.
Great Pumpkin Festival
Saturday, October 22 between 10an and 5pm, and Sunday, October 23 between 11am and 4pm in Hebden Bridge town centre. Follow the pumpkin trail and take part in pumpkin carving.
Pumpkins on t’Hill
Open every day between 9am and 4pm until October 30. Based at Ripponden Christmas Tree Farm, visitors can enjoy face painting, bouncy castles and pumpkin carving, as well as choose pumpkins to take home. No booking required.
Trick or Treat Trail at The Piece Hall
Wear your scariest fancy dress and trick or treat around the shops for some sweet treats with a Halloween trail map. Prizes for the best Halloween costume. From October 27 to October 30. £3 per child. Book via The Piece Hall website.
Diwali Celebrations
The Piece Hall is hosting a celebration of the festival of lights with beautiful dance, music, workshops and storytelling on Tuesday, October 25 from 11am to 5pm. Admission is free.
Halloween Dragon Trail
From October 17 to November 4, join Halifax BID for a fun-filled dragon trail around Halifax town centre. Prizes to be won. Pick up a trail from the BID’s hub in Woolshops.
Kids Halloween Party
Free party at Elland Working Men’s Club from 3pm on Sunday, October 30. Admission is free.
Southowram Village Halloween Trail
Monday, October 31 from 5pm to 7.30pm. Grab a map from Southowram Social Club and visit some of the best decorated houses in the village. £3 per child, includes treat bag and trail map. Pre-booking required by emailing [email protected] Proceeds towards All-Star Academy’s Community Pantomime Fundraiser.