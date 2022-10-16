Most schools break up on Friday (October 21) and return on Monday, October 31.

Here is a list of some of the events taking place locally for children and families during that week.

Great Pumpkin Festival

Pumpkins on t'Hill owners Jeremy and Lucy Mothersdale

Most Popular

Saturday, October 22 between 10an and 5pm, and Sunday, October 23 between 11am and 4pm in Hebden Bridge town centre. Follow the pumpkin trail and take part in pumpkin carving.

Pumpkins on t’Hill

Open every day between 9am and 4pm until October 30. Based at Ripponden Christmas Tree Farm, visitors can enjoy face painting, bouncy castles and pumpkin carving, as well as choose pumpkins to take home. No booking required.

Trick or Treat Trail at The Piece Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wear your scariest fancy dress and trick or treat around the shops for some sweet treats with a Halloween trail map. Prizes for the best Halloween costume. From October 27 to October 30. £3 per child. Book via The Piece Hall website.

Diwali Celebrations

The Piece Hall is hosting a celebration of the festival of lights with beautiful dance, music, workshops and storytelling on Tuesday, October 25 from 11am to 5pm. Admission is free.

Halloween Dragon Trail

Advertisement Hide Ad

From October 17 to November 4, join Halifax BID for a fun-filled dragon trail around Halifax town centre. Prizes to be won. Pick up a trail from the BID’s hub in Woolshops.

Kids Halloween Party

Free party at Elland Working Men’s Club from 3pm on Sunday, October 30. Admission is free.

Southowram Village Halloween Trail

Advertisement Hide Ad