Events will take place across the town and the rest of the borough for the local heroine who inspired Sally Wainwright’s Gentleman Jack.

The birthday festivities will take place between March 29 and April 4 and will include talks, tours, displays and parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlights in store include chats with Helena Whitbread and Jill Liddington – the authors and historians who have brought Anne’s story to life.

Anne Lister

Most Popular

Sally Wainwright, who wrote Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax as well as Gentleman Jack, will join the other founders of the Anne Lister Society Pat Esgate and Laurie Shannon at Calderdale Industrial Museum on Friday, March 31 for an open evening reception.

And there will be flowers laid at the statue of Anne Lister in The Piece Hall on Monday, April 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more details of the events and how to book, visit https://www.annelisterbirthdayweek.com/