Things to do: How Gentleman Jack inspiration Anne Lister's birthday will be celebrated in Halifax
Halifax is planning another huge celebration for Anne Lister’s birthday.
Events will take place across the town and the rest of the borough for the local heroine who inspired Sally Wainwright’s Gentleman Jack.
The birthday festivities will take place between March 29 and April 4 and will include talks, tours, displays and parties.
Highlights in store include chats with Helena Whitbread and Jill Liddington – the authors and historians who have brought Anne’s story to life.
Sally Wainwright, who wrote Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax as well as Gentleman Jack, will join the other founders of the Anne Lister Society Pat Esgate and Laurie Shannon at Calderdale Industrial Museum on Friday, March 31 for an open evening reception.
And there will be flowers laid at the statue of Anne Lister in The Piece Hall on Monday, April 3.
For more details of the events and how to book, visit https://www.annelisterbirthdayweek.com/