Calderdale SmartMove has teamed up with other charities and scouting groups to organise a fair in The Woolshops tomorrow (Saturday) between 11am and 3pm.

There will be several stalls from Happy Days, Overgate Hospice, Halifax Rotary, Invictus Wellbeing and more, as well as family entertainment.

Jo Core, events and education facilitator at Calderdale SmartMove, said: “It has always been a dream of ours to bring a number of charities together on one day so that we can show just a small part of all of the amazing work that goes on behind the scenes in Calderdale.

The Woolshops, Halifax

"There are a lot more incredible organisations than the ones you’ll see on Saturday so we’re hoping that this event will continue and just get bigger.

"We would love to say a huge thank you to The Woolshops who have been amazing in supporting this event. Nothing has been too much trouble for them and they’ve been so excited about hosting this for us.

