Things to do in Halifax: Here is when this year's Halifax Gala at Manor Heath Park will take place

A date has been announced for this year’s Halifax Charity Gala.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 16:25 BST

The popular event will be held at Manor Heath Park on Saturday, June 10.

Tickets admit admit one adult or two children and are £2 if bought before May 31, £3 if bought between then and June 9 and £6 on the day. Admission for under fives is free.

Tickets will soon be available from Halifax Gala’s website or from Brown's News on Lee Mount Rd, Flutter Bites Cafe in Manor Heath Park, Charity 1st Shop on Illingworth Road, Dorsey's Butchers in Halifax Borough Market and Toffee Smiths in Halifax Borough Market.

People line the streets to watch the gala floatsPeople line the streets to watch the gala floats
    Several good causes who will have stalls on the day will also be selling tickets.

    The annual event always attracts huge crowds and people line the streets of Halifax town centre to watch the gala’s parade of floats make their way from Eureka! car park to Manor Heath Park.

