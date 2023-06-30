News you can trust since 1853
Things to do in Halifax: Rugby club hosting action-packed day in aid of Calderdale mental health charity

A Calderdale charity which supports young people with their mental health is holding its first family fundraising day.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Jun 2023, 20:00 BST- 1 min read

The Invictus Wellbeing Summer Bash takes place at Heath Rugby Club on Stainland Road in West Vale on Saturday, July 8 between 2pm and 10pm.

It will include live music, karaoke, street food, kids’ activities, kids’ sports, six different inflatables and much more.

Tickets are £2, including a free raffle entry, and can be bought online at https://www.invictuswellbeing.com/summerbash.

All funds will go to Invictus Wellbeing
    Family tickets are £20. Tickets can also be bought on the day at the door but will not include a free raffle entry.

    The funds raised will go to Invictus Wellbeing, which is based in Halifax and helps youngsters across West Yorkshire and beyond.

    The event is sponsored by PIB Insurance, Marshalls, Pure Travel Halifax and Sheard's Packaging.

    For more information about the charity and how to access the support that it offers, visit https://www.invictuswellbeing.com/.

